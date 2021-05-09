Report: Orlando City Soccer Club could come under new ownership

article

One of Orlando's premier professional sports teams could soon be under new ownership.

The Orlando City Soccer Club could be sold. An official announcement is expected as soon as Monday.

The team is reportedly in talks with the owners of the Minnesota Vikings. The sale would include Orlando City, the Orlando Pride, and Exploria Stadium. Insiders say the deal is worth around $400 million.

Fans FOX 35 spoke with on Saturday said that they aren't surprised that the franchise has attracted a lot of interest.

Orlando City Soccer Club's next game is next Sunday against D.C. United in Washington D.C.

