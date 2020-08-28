Preview: Orlando City travels to face Atlanta United FC

article

Orlando City SC (3-2-2, 11 points) heads back out on the road, set to face Atlanta United FC (3-3-0, 9 points) on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The match will be nationally broadcast on Univision and TUDN, while being transmitted on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish.

“Atlanta is recognized around the league and I think we all agree on that part. It’s a team who has a good model and have created an identity there. I see players with a lot of creativity up front,” Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. “We will keep studying and see if we can neutralize their game. At the same time, I think that Atlanta with the changes that they have had in the last weeks will provide us some opportunities to magnify our game in order to get a result.”

The Lions enter Saturday’s match following a 3-1 victory on Wednesday against Nashville SC at Exploria Stadium. After conceding in the 15th minute, Chris Mueller opened City’s account in the 21st before Daryl Dike would go on to net his first professional brace, scoring in the 52nd and 71st minutes respectively, to secure all three points for the Lions on their home field.

Mueller leads City now with five goals this season, tied for second in Major League Soccer, followed by Dike with three. Following Wednesday’s three-goal effort, four Lions sit tied for the team lead in assists in Mueller, Nani, Mauricio Pereyra and João Moutinho with two apiece.

Atlanta’s midweek fixture against Inter Miami CF was one of five MLS matches to be postponed on Wednesday night in the wake of protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake. The Five Stripes last took the field on Saturday, Aug. 22, earning a 2-0 victory over Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Advertisement

Pity Martínez, Ezequiel Barco and Emerson Hyndman sit tied for a team-high two goals apiece for Atlanta this season. Martínez also holds the team lead in assists with two to his credit.

Following Saturday’s match, the Lions will close out their Phase 1 road fixtures as they travel to face Nashville SC in their first visit to the Music City on Wednesday, Sept. 2.