Orlando Magic to kick off NBA season on Wednesday night at home

The Orlando Magic play their first official game of the season on Wednesday night in Orlando.

The Orlando Magic will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

"It'll be good to get out tonight and play and you know, it allows you to get into your routine. You know, play the game and learn from it and continue to get better," Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said. "What are we good at, what are we not good at."

"You always want to protect home court," Nikola Vučević said. "I think last year we did a good job at home and it helped us get to the playoffs. We have to repeat that again this year and do even better."

The Orlando Magic won three of their six preseason games.

Wednesday's game airs on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Go. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.