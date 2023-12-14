Orlando Magic players take kids shopping for Christmas

One hundred kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida got a big surprise on Wednesday.

It was a shopping spree with Magic players – Franz and Moritz Wagner, Anthony Black and Kevon Harris.



"You're shopping and then you meet people and then it's like you meet a lot of people that's famous. It's like kind of nice," Boys & Girls Clubs member, Steve Collier III said.



"It's cool. It's get so busy during the season. Get so wrapped up in winning and losing games and what your job is on the court. You forget how important these things are," Mortitz Wagner said.

"I think they're going to be really excited. I hope we can match their energy and let's have some fun today," Franz Wagner said.

The kids were divided into groups.

Then they got to walk the isles of the store alongside Magic players – chatting, laughing and shopping.

Each kid got to spend $100 a piece, getting whatever they want from their Christmas list.

"It's great to get out and help people out on holidays, maybe make some people's day. It's definitely fun just to be out here with the teammates, just doing good in the community," Anthony Black said.





