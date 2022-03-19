Orlando City travels to take on LA Galaxy

article

Orlando City SC (1-1-1, 4 points) heads back out on the road to take on the LA Galaxy (2-1-0, 6 points) on Saturday, March 19, at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.



The match will be nationally televised on Univision and TUDN, with English commentary available on Twitter. In addition, fans can transmit the contest on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish.



"We’re ready for our games on the West Coast, going first to LA to face the Galaxy who is an important rival. Even from the other conference, it’s important for us to fight for our points back," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. "The players are motivated like always and we are ready and prepared. It’s a team with a lot of talent, they have a good squad, but we have a good squad too with the same ambition as always."



The trip will serve as the Lions’ first to California since 2019 and their first visit to the Galaxy since the year prior, with this being only the third trip to Dignity Health Sports Park in Club history.



City enters the weekend looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati this past weekend. Júnior Urso scored his first goal of the year on the night with Facundo Torres earning the assist on the finish for his first goal contribution in purple.



Urso now sits tied with Alexandre Pato and Benji Michel with a finish apiece this campaign, while Pedro Gallese is tied for second in the league with two clean sheets thus far in 2022.



The Galaxy come into Saturday’s match after suffering their first defeat of the year this past Saturday, falling 3-2 at the Seattle Sounders. Chicharito and Douglas Costa both found the back of the net for the side on the night, but were unable to overcome an eventual game-winner from Xavier Arreaga in the 72nd minute.



Chicharito leads Saturday’s opposition with a pair of goals this campaign, while Raheem Edwards is tied for the league lead in assists with three to his credit.



Following Saturday’s match, the Lions will return to the West Coast in just over a week, next set to take on the Portland Timbers on Sunday, March 28 at Providence Park in a nationally televised match on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.