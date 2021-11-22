Orlando City to open 2021 postseason play on Tuesday at Nashville SC

Sixth-seeded Orlando City SC will begin its Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 23, traveling to face No. 3 Nashville SC in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at Nissan Stadium.

The match begins the Lions’ second-straight postseason appearance and will be broadcast nationally on FS1 with radio coverage available on FM 96.9 The Game in English and on Acción 97.9 FM, 810 AM in Spanish.

Fans are invited to celebrate the Lions’ playoff push and Light the City Purple by picking up a commemorative purple lightbulb at select Central Florida Publix locations. More details on the campaign and pickup locations will be shared in the coming days.

The Lions booked their ticket to the postseason with a dominant 2-0 victory over CF Montréal on Decision Day, with Sebastián Méndez and Daryl Dike both finding the back of the net, while the Orlando defense closed the regular season with its ninth clean sheet of the year.

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 31: Orlando City forward Nani (17) runs with the ball during the MLS soccer match between the Orlando City SC and Nashville SC on October 31st, 2021 at Explorer Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire vi Expand

The winner of the Round One match is slated to take on the winner of No. 2 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 7 New York Red Bulls on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Should the Lions advance and the Red Bulls upset the Union, Orlando City would host the Eastern Conference semifinal match at Exploria Stadium. 2021 and 2022 Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to postseason tickets. Fans who would like to secure priority access can sign up for more information on becoming a 2022 Season Ticket Member at the link here .

The waitlist for single match tickets, should they come available, can be found here .

The latest information on the Lions’ 2021 postseason run, including updates, analysis, and the playoff bracket, can be found on OrlandoCitySC.com’s Playoff Central .

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.