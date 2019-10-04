Orlando City to close out 2019 MLS season against Chicago Fire

article

Orlando City SC (9-14-10, 37 points) is set to close out its 2019 MLS campaign against the Chicago Fire (9-12-12, 39 points) on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s match will be locally broadcast on FOX35 Plus and available to stream on YouTube TV and ESPN+ while being transmitted on Real Radio 104.1 FM in English and Acción 97.9 FM, 810 AM in Spanish.

“We want to finish the season on a positive. I think trying to win the game becomes really important for everyone so I think that’s definitely the focus,” Head Coach James O’Connor said. “For us it’s making sure that we go out and finish it [the season] off in a way that we can have some pride.”

The first matchup between the two sides came in the second match of the season for both clubs on March 9, resulting in a 1-1 draw at SeatGeek Stadium. Dom Dwyer scored for the Lions in the 47th minute of the match, with C.J. Sapong scoring at the death for the Fire in stoppage time to split the points on the afternoon.

The Lions enter this weekend’s match following a 1-1 draw at FC Cincinnati last Sunday. Allan Cruz gave the home side the lead in the 40th minute of the match, but Benji Michel scored for the Lions in second-half stoppage time to force the two sides to split the points from the contest.

Nani leads City with 12 goals and 10 assists this season, tying former Lions Kaka and Yoshi Yotún for the single-season assist record after earning the secondary assist on Michel’s finish last Sunday. Tesho Akindele follows with nine finishes in 2019.

Chicago comes into this weekend’s matchup after a 2-2 draw at home to Toronto last Sunday. Jozy Altidore opened the scoring in the 59th minute for the visiting Reds, but the Fire answered with finishes from Aleksander Katai and Fabian Herbers in the 68th and 77th minutes respectively. Omar González leveled the two sides for good with a finish in the 80th minute of the match.

Advertisement

C.J. Sapong and Nemanja Nikolić lead the Fire with 12 goals apiece this season, while Nicolás Gaitán leads the team with 12 assists.