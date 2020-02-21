Orlando City SC signs 2020 MLS Superdraft selection Joey DeZart

article

Orlando City SC has signed second-round MLS SuperDraft selection Joey DeZart (duh-ZART) to a First Team contract ahead of the 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, the Club announced today.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with Joey’s progression and skill set shown during the preseason and are very excited to be able to offer him a contract with the First Team,” Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. “Joey has shown great composure on the ball, vision on the field and we expect him to provide some additional depth and competition in the midfield.”

DeZart, 21, was taken by the Lions at No. 31 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft with their first pick of the second round. The Jackson, N.J. native joins the Lions following four years at Wake Forest University.

During his time in Winston Salem, DeZart recorded 65 appearances for the Demon Deacons with 53 starts, scoring two goals and adding four assists. At the international level, DeZart was called into camp for the Jamaican U-20 National Team in 2016.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs 2020 MLS SuperDraft pick Joey DeZart.