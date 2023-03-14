Orlando City prepares to host Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions League play

The Lions will face off against Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday night, with all to play for in front of their home crowd. After battling to a scoreless stalemate last week in Monterrey, a win at home would punch City’s ticket to the Quarterfinals, where it would face the winner of Pachuca of Liga MX or Futbol Club Motagua out of Honduras.

Since the move to the modern format in 2008, Liga MX teams have gone 34-12 against MLS teams in CONCACAF Champions League ties (both legs combined). MLS has improved lately, winning five of the past 12 matchups, including Seattle defeating Pumas in last year’s final. The Sounders were the first MLS club to ever win the modern version of CCL.

Wednesday night will see the Lions play their fourth fixture in the span of the last 12 days between Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League competition and MLS play. The side’s tight schedule isn’t set to end just yet, with City set to return to Exploria Stadium on Saturday to host 2022 expansion side Charlotte FC in MLS regular season action.

Concacaf Champions League: Orlando City vs. Tigres UANL (Round of 16, 2nd Leg)

When: Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Exploria Stadium, Orlando

TV: FS2, TUDN

Radio: None

Tickets: View seats

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.