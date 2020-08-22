Orlando City falls at Inter Miami in Phase 1 opener

article

Orlando City SC (2-2-2, 8 points) fell 3-2 to Inter Miami CF (1-5-0, 3 points) on Saturday night at Inter Miami CF Stadium in its return to the pitch as part of Major League Soccer’s Continuation of Play schedule.

The match saw 2020 MLS SuperDraft pick Daryl Dike net his first professional goal and notch an assist in his first MLS start. Nani added the Lions’ second finish of the evening in the 80th minute, his second in regular season play, both of which have come against Miami.

Match Notes:

Daryl Dike netted both his first professional goal and assist in his first start in Major League Soccer. Dike opened the scoring for the Lions in the 18th minute before earning an assist on Nani’s 80th minute finish. The University of Virginia product was selected fifth-overall by the Lions at the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Nani scored his second goal of the MLS regular season, both of which have come against Inter Miami. He has four total goals on the year.

Chris Mueller recorded his first assist of the season in the match.

The match served as the Lions’ first trip down south and the inaugural MLS game at Inter Miami CF stadium since the 2020 expansion side joined the league.

Next Match:

The Lions will return home to Exploria Stadium for the first time in Phase 1 of MLS’s Continuation of Play, hosting Nashville SC on Wednesday, Aug. 26 in their first match against the 2020 expansion side.

