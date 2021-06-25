Orlando City closes out 3-game week at Inter Miami CF on Friday

article

Orlando City SC (5-1-3, 18 points) closes out a busy week of match play, set to play its third contest in seven days with a visit to Inter Miami CF (2-5-2, 8 points) on Friday, June 25. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium.



The fixture will be nationally broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes, while being transmitted on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish.



"With this quick turnaround, we have to adjust as we did after Toronto and focus on the game in Miami. It’s a derby, it’s an important match for our franchise and our fans," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. "There’s the importance of the three points, but at the same time we know that this is a different game. We’re concentrating on the job and hopefully we can come up with a good result."



Friday night will serve as the first fixture between the two Florida-based MLS clubs this season, with the two sides splitting the series a year ago at two victories apiece.



The Lions come into the contest after a resounding 5-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday. City jumped out to an early lead with Nani converting from the penalty spot in the seventh minute, followed by Benji Michel and Daryl Dike tallying their first finishes of the campaign before the break. The two would go on to each secure a brace in the second half, with Dike adding his second in the 49th minute and Michel closing out the scoring in the 90th minute.



Nani leads the side with five goals this season, followed by Tesho Akindele with three. Akindele sits tied for the team-high in assists with Chris Mueller, each with four in the campaign.



Inter Miami returns to the pitch after dropping a 1-0 decision at D.C. United in its last outing. Ola Kamara scored the eventual game-winner in that match, converting from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute. Defender Ryan Shawcross and midfielder Gregore were both sent off in the match for Miami and will miss this Friday’s contest.



Gonzalo Higuaín leads the 2020 expansion side with four goals this year, the only member of the club with multiple finishes this season. Lewis Morgan leads the team with three assists.



Following Friday’s contest, the Lions will return home to host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 3 at Exploria Stadium.