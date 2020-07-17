Orlando City acquires MLS SuperDraft first-round pick from Philadelphia Union

article

Orlando City SC has acquired a natural first-round draft pick in the 2021 Major League Soccer SuperDraft from the Philadelphia Union, it was announced Friday. In exchange, the Lions have traded Homegrown Player rights to defender Nathan Harriel.

A native of Oldsmar, Fla., Harriel played for the Clearwater Chargers early on but ultimately decided to leave for the YSC Academy in Wayne, Penn., before becoming a member of the Union Academy and later signed to the Bethlehem Steel - the Union’s USL Championship side - in 2019.

“We were in a unique situation with Nathan,” Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. “While having his homegrown territorial rights, we understand that particular circumstances made him join Philadelphia and are happy to come to a deal that offers us a valuable first-round draft pick and allows us to continue investing in young players to build the future of our organization.”

The Lions and Union will play each other in the final match of the MLS is Back Tournament group stage on Monday night, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET at ESPN Wide World of Sports. With a win or draw, Orlando will claim the top spot in Group A. That match will be aired on TUDN and @TUDNUSA on Twitter.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC receives a natural first-round draft pick in the 2021 Major League Soccer SuperDraft from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for Homegrown Player rights to defender Nathan Harriel.

Information provided by OrlandoCitySC.com