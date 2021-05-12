NFL on FOX: Week 1 schedule
The full 2021 NFL on FOX schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday night, but for now, we're seeing which games will be played during week one.
September 12: 1 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia at Atlanta
- Minnesota at Cincinnati
- San Francisco at Detroit
- Seattle at Indianapolis
September 12: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Green Bay at New Orleans
- Denver at NY Giants
The NFL is expanding the 16-game regular season to 17 games per season providing fans with an extra week of action.
In addition, the NFL says there will be full stadiums this season. Single-game tickets can be purchased at NFL.com/tickets starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
