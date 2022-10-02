NFL legend Terry Bradshaw reveals cancer battles, working his way back to 100%

article

Terry Bradshaw, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the co-hosts on "FOX NFL Sunday," revealed he battled cancer twice over the last 12 months.

Bradshaw sparked concerns of NFL fans watching the pregame show last week and addressed them on Sunday’s episode before the rest of the schedule kicked off.

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie (Long) helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life," the former Pittsburgh Steelers star said.

"In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center – surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That’s the good news.

"Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am."

Bradshaw joined FOX in 1994.

