MATCH RECAP: Mauricio Pereyra scores game winner in Lions’ 2-1 victory over Inter Miami

Orlando City SC (5-2-4, 19 points) earned a 2-1 victory on Saturday night over intrastate foes Inter Miami CF (2-7-2, 8 points) at Exploria Stadium. The visit marked the first for the 2020 expansion side to Downtown Orlando after opening the MLS is Back Tournament in neighboring Kissimmee on July 8.

Mauricio Pereyra had his hand in both goals for the Lions on the night, scoring the game-winner in the 69th minute. A free kick from the midfielder forced City’s first goal of the match, an own goal from Miami’s Andrés Reyes. Chris Mueller took sole possession of second in Club history in assists during the match, earning the 15th of his career on Pereyra’s game-winner to pass former Lion Yoshi Yotún.

Scoring Recap:

34’ Andrés Reyes (OG) - ORL 1, MCF 0

The Lions took the lead after a free kick was whipped into the area from the left side by Mauricio Pereyra, deflecting off the head of Inter Miami defender Andrés Reyes into the back of the net to give City the advantage.

65’ Brek Shea (Rodolfo Pizarro) - ORL 1, MCF 1

Inter Miami leveled after a cross from Rodolfo Pizarro from the right flank found the head of Brek Shea in the box for the equalizer.

69’ Mauricio Pereyra (Chris Mueller) - ORL 2, MCF 1

City quickly regained the lead after Chris Mueller was able to fend off pressure from the Inter Miami defense long enough to tee up Pereyra at the edge of the area, whose shot hit off the post and into the back of the net.