Magic looking strong in pre-season play

So far, so good in pre-season play for the Orlando Magic, with a couple of wins.

Markelle Fultz has been healthy and on the floor. His development could be the key to what Magic fans hope is a special season. Of course, talent like Fultz -- along with a healthy Mo Bamba -- could take the Magic from the team that squeaked into the playoffs last year to one this year that hopes to make noise. Coach Steve Clifford likes what he has seen.

"He [Fultz] just knows how to play. He has such a high IQ. He is learning his teammates and learning the ways the offense can work for him. He gets better every day," Clifford said.

"It's great to be out there and having fun with the game again," Fultz said. "It's stuff I've worked on during the summer and it shows."

The Magic travel to Atlanta on Thursday to face the Hawks. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.