Kevin Harvick wins at Texas again for another Cup shot

Kevin Harvick has won the fall Cup race at Texas for the third year in a row, again taking one of the championship-contending spots at NASCAR's season finale in two weeks.

Harvick won from the pole, leading 120 of 334 laps in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He took the lead for the seventh and final time on lap 255.

With Martin Truex Jr. already locked in for the final four Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the final two spots for the title run will be determined next week at Phoenix.

Harvick started Sunday's race fifth, below the cutline for a championship-contending spot.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are currently in the top four. Denny Hamlin, who went to Texas second, dropped to fifth and 20 points below the cutline after his 28th-place finish, six laps off the pace after an incident in the first stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.