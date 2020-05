Jags 2020 schedule includes primetime matchup with Fins

article

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 Schedule:



1 Sept. 13 Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.

2 Sept. 20 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.

3 Sept. 24 Miami Dolphins (Thurs.) 8:20 p.m.

4 Oct. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.

5 Oct. 11 at Houston Texans 1 p.m.

6 Oct. 18 Detroit Lions 1 p.m.

7 Bye Week

8 Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m.

9 Nov. 8 Houston Texans 1 p.m.

10 Nov. 15 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m.

11 Nov. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m.

12 Nov. 29 Cleveland Browns 1 p.m.

13 Dec. 6 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m.

14 Dec. 13 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.

15 Dec. 20 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m.

16 Dec. 27 Chicago Bears 1 p.m.

17 Jan. 3 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.