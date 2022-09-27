Hurricane Ian: SMU-UCF football game rescheduled due to weather

Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida leading to the cancelation and rescheduling of many events and games, including Southern Methodist University's game against the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

The teams announced the game will be moved to Sunday at noon central time.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Any tickets or parking for Saturday's game will still be good for admission to Sunday's game.

The American Athletic Conference and UCF says it will continue to monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on Central Florida.

The latest forecasted track shows Ian approaching the west coast of Florida as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane (Cat. 4), before weakening to a Cat. 1 hurricane at landfall near Tampa on Thursday around 2 a.m. The hurricane is then expected to weaken to a tropical storm by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Harsh impacts are expected in Central Florida. Many airports in the region are shutting down Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather is not just impacting college games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday they would be practicing in South Florida for the rest of the week.