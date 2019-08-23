Friday Night Blitz Week 1 scores, highlights

It was an exciting first week of high school football in Central Florida. There were a lot of great matches for our Friday Night Blitz coverage and a few surprises as well.

Our Game of the Week for Week One features Edgewater at Bishop Moore. FOX 35's Adam Shadoff and Evan Fitzgerald have highlights in the video above. Scores are listed below:

Wekiva 35, Winter Park 21 (Final)

Lake Minneola 49, Tavares, 12 (Final)

Jones 40, Jacksonville Raines 15 (Final)

Orange City University 40, Deltona 0 (Final)

Celebration 34, Pine Ridge 7 (Final)

South Sumter 45, Eustis 0 (Final)

Edgewater 34, Bishop Moore 21 (Final)

Windermere 29, Cypress Creek 0 (Final)

Cornerstone Charter 20, Central Florida Christian 14 (Final)

The First Academy (Orlando) 28, West Oaks 6 (Final)

Seminole 35, Dr. Phillips 13 (Final)

Oviedo 21, Winter Springs 0 (Final)

Orangewood Christian 36, Cocoa Beach 0 (Final)

Lake Mary 36, Lyman 8 (Final)

Osceola 45, Harmony 0 (Final)

West Orange 34, Olympia 6 (Final)

Timber Creek 35, Boone 19 (Final)

Stoneman Douglas 38, Colonial 34 (Final)

Lake Howell 28, Ponciana 8 (Final)

St. Cloud 20, Palm Bay Bayside 7 (Final)

Orlando Christian Prep 14, Seffner Christian 13 (Final)

Mount Dora Christian 40, Lake Highland Prep 0 (Final)

South Lake 7, Weeki Wachee 0 (Final)

DeLand 21, Mainland 18 (Final)

Merritt Island 42, Gateway 12 (Final)

East Ridge 49, Mount Dora 27 (Final)

Holy Trinity 53, Trinity Prep 35 (Final)

Cambridge Christian 26, Foundation Academy 21 (Final)

Lake Brantley 55, Liberty 38 (Final)

Faith Christian 35, Bronson 0 (Final)

Master's Academy 63, Jupiter Christian 13 (Final)

Evans 34, Freedom 2 (Final)

Ocoee 37, Oak Ridge 6 (Final)

Legacy Christian 22, Vero Beach St. Edwards 13 (Final)