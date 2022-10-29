Former NFLer Chad Johnson leaves $1K tip at Tennessee IHOP

article

Former NFL player Chad Johnson, formerly known as Chad Ochocinco, felt very generous when he dined at an IHOP in Tennessee.

The ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver posted a receipt on his Twitter page in which he left a $1,000 tip for the restaurant in Knoxville on Saturday, bringing the total charge to $1,014.29

"Proverbs 11:25," the athlete posted in the caption.

The receipt also showed a message written by Johnson.

"It's my first time the Ville, going to the game tonight, but I don't know the Rocky Top song," he said.

It's not the first time Johnson has left a huge tip.

According to the New York Post, he also left a $1,000 tip at Stephanie’s Restaurant in Greensboro. North Carolina in August. He also posted the picture on Twitter with the same caption.

According to FOX Sports, Johnson is an 11-year NFL veteran, a six-time NFL Pro Bowler, and a four-time All-Pro athlete. He had 751 catches for 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns in his 10 seasons with the Bengals, records that still stand as the most in franchise history.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.