Central Florida gets new professional women's volleyball team

It’s a lifelong dream that’s finally becoming a reality.

These former college volleyball stars, used to play professionally overseas because it was their only option.

Now they’re back home in the U.S., after being given what they call an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’.

"I truly didn’t believe that I would get to be a part of a professional league in the U.S. I knew that it was coming. I didn’t know how soon," Valkyries middle blocker, Kaz Brown said.

The Orlando Valkyries held their first day of mini-camp on Wednesday.

This team is par to the newly formed Pro Volleyball Federation.

Right now there are only seven teams, but the league already has plans to expand in 2025.

"It’s about time. we’ve been working our butts off for the same thing for years. Finally getting that recognition, the experience, and the opportunity. I just can’t wait to see where women take it," Valkyries middle blocker, Blake Mohler said.

All these women ever wanted was an opportunity to compete at the highest level at home.



"After spending three years overseas, I really miss my family and my friends. Just enjoying my 20s in the United States," Mohler said.

"A lot of us have played all over the world, which is a great experience. But I think we’re just really looking forward to being home, being close to family and friends. It means the world to us," Brown said.

The Pro Volleyball Federation’s inaugural draft is next week. The season will kick off with training camp in early January.