Former Cocoa star, Jaguars offensive lineman, Jawaan Taylor excited about new head coach Doug Pederson

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman, Jawaan Taylor is used to change.

He's played for three head coaches, Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer and Darrell Bevell (interim) since being drafted by the Jags in 2019.

But he's optimistic about Jacksonville's newest head coach, Doug Pederson, who served as an offensive coordinator before landing his first heading coaching job with Philadelphia in 2016.

"I feel like in this league, it's very important to have that especially with the talent with have on the offensive side of the ball. It's great to have that mindset and somebody's who's won before, been to the championship before and won it," Taylor told FOX 35.

Taylor says football fans should expect to see a much-improved Jags team on the field this year.

"Having him there and his knowledge, we need that the most. We're grateful to have him," Taylor said.

The Cocoa High School and Florida product will be competing for the starting right tackle position

"Competition is everywhere, competition in the league, everybody's fighting for jobs. you just got to embrace it, get ready to go and give it your all everyday," Taylor said.