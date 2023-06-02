Flagler County athletic director to assume new role under former athlete

Steve DeAugustino spent the last 16 years as the athletic director at Flagler-Palm Coast High School.

Now he’s transitioning to a new, yet familiar role.

"Just wanted to get back to basically where I started umpteen years ago. And still continue to give back to the community, give back to the wrestling world," DeAugustino told FOX 35.

DeAugustino will be an assistant coach for the wrestling team, under one of his former athletes.

He previously was head coach of the program for 27 years, where he led the Bulldogs to five state championships, and multiple district and regional titles.

"He’s always been close to the program. He’s in and out of the room when he can. So the possibility of having him around, even more, is what came to my mind," head wrestling coach David Bossardet said.

While DeAugustino has enjoyed his time as AD, he’s looking forward to getting back to his wrestling roots.

"It’s going to be a challenge. No doubt about that. But it’ll flow because we’ve always worked well together…it was good then. I don’t see it being any different," DeAugustino said.

DeAugustino isn’t just a legend in Flagler County. He’s also in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.