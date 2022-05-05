FHSAA holding first beach volleyball state tournament

New Smyrna Beach is one of several teams representing Central Florida in the Florida High School Athletic Association's first-ever beach volleyball state tournament.

"We've all worked so hard. To still be in the beach volleyball season this long. No words. It would be amazing," junior, Ryann Genest said.

High school beach volleyball is still fairly new in the area.

The Barracudas fielded its first team four years ago. The sport is steadily picking up popularity.

When New Smyrna Beach started up its beach volleyball program a few years ago most of the girls were indoor players looking for some offseason exercise. Now, most of these girls are specifically focusing on sand volleyball.

With that comes some major differences.

"A few differences are there’s only two people instead of six. And there’s a little bit of different rules for setting and hitting and stuff like that," Brianna Luoma said.

Whether new to the outdoor game, or a vet, every single player wants to make the most of this inaugural tournament.

"I think it’s huge, and it just means more to the girls knowing that at the end of the year they have something large to play for like a state championship," New Smyrna Beach head coach, Jonathan Cunningham said.