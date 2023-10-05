Damian Lillard files for divorce from wife, Kay'La Lillard: reports

article

After the Portland Trail Blazers finally met Damian Lillard’s request to be traded in a blockbuster move that sent the seven-time All-Star to Milwaukee, it appears he’s dealing with another life-changing event off the court.

The 33-year-old point guard filed for divorce from his wife, Kay’La Lillard, on Oct. 2, according to multiple reports.

In 2021, the two wed in Santa Barbara, Calif. and share three children together – a five-year-old son and two-year-old twins.

Willamette Week reported the divorce was filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court citing "irreconcilable differences" that "caused irremediable breakdown of their marriage."

The publication also reported the two have been living separately since December 2022.

While he wasn't traded to Miami as desired, he now gets to call two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo his teammate. Now, the Milwaukee Bucks are a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NBA fans have been keeping tabs on Damian Lillard’s new chapter in Milwaukee on social media. The team began training camp on Oct. 3 at the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center.

The Oakland native is set to make $45.6 million this season.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.