Camping World Stadium hosts Arsenal, Everton, Inter Milan, Millonarios for Florida Cup

The lineup for the 2021 Florida Cup is complete, with Arsenal FC, Everton FC, Inter Milan and Millonarios FC set to take the pitch for a pair of double-headers at Camping World Stadium July 25 and 28.



The first night of action — Sunday, July 25 — features an exciting set of matches, including a contest between 2020-21 Serie A champions Inter Milan and 2020 FA Cup winners Arsenal of the English Premier League. The evening's other match will pit historic Everton, also of the Premier League, against Colombian powerhouse Millonarios FC.



The two winners will then meet for the Florida Cup title on Wednesday, July 28, with the remaining two clubs facing off in the night's other match. Single-day tickets for either date include both contests and start at $44 plus taxes and fees. Two-day passes, featuring four top-tier international club matchups, start at $90.



Match start times, broadcast information, and details regarding other ancillary Florida Cup events will be at a later date. For tickets and additional information regarding the 2021 Florida Cup, visit www.FloridaCup.com.

Camping World Stadium has played host to several major top-tier international soccer events since the addition of the venue’s upper decks in 1990. That run includes five matches during the 1994 FIFA World Cup and a total of nine men’s and women’s matches during the 1996 Olympic Games. Camping World Stadium is also currently a candidate to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Information provided by Florida Citrus Sports.