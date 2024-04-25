Caleb Williams picked No. 1 overall by Chicago Bears in NFL draft

article

Caleb Williams was selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in Thursday night’s NFL draft.

Chicago, who owns the first and ninth overall picks, has been the presumed landing spot for Williams since he announced in January that he was leaving USC and turning pro.

Williams had 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during three seasons at Oklahoma and USC. He threw for 72 TDs and 10 interceptions in two years with the Trojans. He also showed versatility as a runner, rushing for 27 touchdowns in college.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner put up impressive numbers again last season while USC struggled to an 8-5 record with one of the nation's worst defenses. According to the Associated Press, Williams passed for 3,333 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 12 games. He did not play in the Holiday Bowl.

Last season, the Bears finished with a 7-10 record and are hopeful Williams can help lead the team into a winning era.

The draft will be held from Thursday to Saturday in Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.