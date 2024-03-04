Mike Evans agrees to 2-year, $52M deal with Buccaneers: ESPN

article

Five-time pro bowler and Super Bowl champion Mike Evans agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal to remain with the Bucs, ESPN reported Monday morning.

The deal, which includes $35 million guaranteed, comes before Evans was bound to hit free agency next week and increases the likelihood that the star receiver will begin and end his career in Tampa Bay.

Throughout his illustrious ten-year career, Evans has never failed to meet the 1,000-yard threshold, and he's coming off another tremendous year catching balls from Baker Mayfield.

With General Manager Jason Licht securing this piece of the Tampa Bay core that won them the NFC South in 2023, all eyes now turn to Baker, who was on a one-year contract with the team this past season.