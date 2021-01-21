Arnold Palmer Invitational to allow limited capacity of spectators

article

The Arnold Palmer Invitational said that they will allow a limited number of ticketed spectators for this year's event.

They said that in accordance with local health officials and the PGA tour, attendance will be limited to 25 percent of capacity. Multi-day tickets will also not be available and only day-specific tickets will be offered. Masks will be required to attend and spectators may be subject to thermal screening and a health questionnaire.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 8th and general admission to attend will cost:

Thursday: $65

Friday: $75

Saturday: $80

Sunday: $80

There will be an exclusive pre-sale window for Mastercard cardholders who purchased tickets to the 2020 tournament with a Mastercard between January 25th and 31st. Then, there will be early access to all 2020 ticket buys between February 1st through 7th.

Fans will reportedly not be allowed to attend any other days, including for practice rounds Pro-Ams earlier in the week.

"Although the 2021 event will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to providing a world-class experience in a safe environment for all involved," said Joie Chitwood, Vice President of Corporate Development for the Arnold Palmer Group and Tournament Director for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Visit ArnoldPalmerInvitational.com for tickets.

