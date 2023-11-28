ZLINE expands recall of potentially deadly gas ranges to include replacement, refund option

article

A large recall of a popular line of gas ranges over the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning has been expanded to give consumers the option of a replacement range – or a refund.

Roughly 30,000 ZLINE Kitchen and Bath gas ranges were recalled in January because the oven can release "dangerous levels" of carbon monoxide while in use, potentially causing serious injury or even death, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

At the time, consumers were offered a repair. But in a notice dated Nov. 21, ZLINE is expanding the remedies available to also include a replacement range or a refund.

"All consumers who have an affected range should immediately stop using the oven compartment, even if they have already had their range repaired as part of the prior recall," the CPSC said in its recent notice.

Before the recall, ZLINE received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, "including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention." After the recall was announced, ZLINE said it received 131 reports that the repair was not completed successfully and that the ranges were still emitting dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, the CPSC said.

Carbon monoxide (CO), an odorless, colorless gas, kills hundreds of people every year and causes illness to thousands more, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends installing battery-operated CO detectors near every sleeping area of the home, and be sure to check these detectors regularly to ensure they are functioning properly.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion, the CDC says. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they even have symptoms, the agency adds.

ZLINE recall: Gas ranges with these model numbers are affected

The recall involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, RGB-36, RG48, RGS-48 and RGB-48.

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range, the CPSC said. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open, CPSC said.

The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door.

Recalled ZLINE RG36 (36-inch) gas range. U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission)

The ranges were sold in various door colors, including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte, and white matte, the CPSC said. They have multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel, and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish.

The recalled ZLINE ranges were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com, the CPSC said.

The gas ranges were sold starting in February 2019 through December 2022 for between $2,300 and $6,900.

The CPSC said consumers who have received a repair were being contacted directly by ZLINE with additional information and about the offer of an inspection, a replacement range or a refund.

"Consumers who have not yet scheduled a repair as part of the recall should contact ZLINE for information regarding available remedies. Consumers may continue to use the range tops which are unaffected by the issue," the agency said.

