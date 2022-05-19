YSL rapper Lil Keed vigil permit denied by Forest Park

article

A planned vigil for late Atlanta rapper Lil Keed will need to find a new venue after being denied a permit by the city of Forest Park.

A permit for the vigil to be held at Starr Park on Tuesday was denied after the city cited the primary election among other safety issues.

In a statement released Thursday, the city wrote:

"Like so many others throughout metro Atlanta and communities across the nation, the City of Forest Park was saddened to hear about the recent passing of local hometown entertainer Raqhid Jevon Render, also known as Lil Keed. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to his family, friends and all those who have been impacted by this unfortunate loss.

"Despite recent reports in the media and in light of several upcoming events — including next week's very important general primary election — the city has decided not to issue a special permit for a vigil to be held at Starr Park on Tuesday, May 24. Officers from the Forest Park Police Department will be taking extra precautions next week to block streets and parking to Starr Park in an effort to help ensure public safety in our community. Extra patrols at all city parks and public recreation areas will also be taking place, as well, to address elevated security measures.

"Although this may be a difficult time for a great number individuals, the city is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and businesses. It is our sincere hope that the life of Mr. Render will be celebrated peacefully by all those who wish to remember him and his legacy."

Lil Keed, whose legal name is Rahqid Render, grew up in Forest Park.

The verified Instagram account of Lil Gotit posted Saturday morning: "Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy." Thursday he posted about the vigil scheduled for Tuesday evening writing "Everybody Invited Let’s Go Df Up For My Brada."

The cause of the rapper's death is unknown. He was affiliated with Atlanta-based Young Stoner Life Records. He signed with YSL in 2018 after a mixtape got the attention of Young Thug, who founded Young Stoner Life Records.

The official music video for his song, "Nameless" has more than 33 million views on YouTube and the music video for his song, "Snake," has more than 12 million views.

The rapper's final Instagram post was promoting an upcoming show in Cairo, Georgia.

He's collaborated with several artists including YSL Records' Gunna, also from Atlanta, for a song called "Fox 5".

Lil Keed's death is days after artists associated with the YSL record label have been accused of federal crimes. Rapper Young Thug was arrested on racketeering charges, and Gunna is one of several people indicted and arrested in Fulton County following an investigation into gang activity.

Young Slime Life (YSL), gang investigation

Young Thug, a 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested on Monday in Buckhead as part of a sweeping gang indictment that also named 27 other people, including fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna.

Fulton County prosecutors allege those named in the indictment are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, which has engaged in criminal activity in the city since 2012.

Jeffery Williams, whose stage name is "Young Thug," Sergio Kitchens, whose stage name is "Gunna." (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

If convicted of a RICO charge, Williams could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

What is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, was developed to fight organized crime. It was enacted in 1970 after being signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

Federally, RICO was originally was intended to be used to combat the Mafia. It draws from a list of 27 federal crimes and eight state crimes committed repeated over the course of a 10-year period. Those crimes can include fraud, theft, computer crimes, embezzlement, credit scams, investment schemes, human trafficking, illegal gambling, bribery, kidnapping, murder, money laundering, counterfeiting, and various drug charges.

The Justice Department has used RICO to dismantle multiple crime families and weed out corruption in several city police departments. Prosecutors have also used RICO to try to dismantle several street gangs and helped in prosecuting businesses that break federal law.

Georgia’s RICO statutes are similar to the federal version, but are much broader in that the criminal "enterprise" does not have to be around as long. Georgia is one of only 33 states that has its own RICO statutes. However, in both state and federal laws, a pattern of criminal enterprise has to be established.

A previous version of this story referred to the "Forest Park City Council" denying the permit. That information, provided by the city of Forest Park, was inaccurate and a correction has since been released. This article has been updated to reflect that correction.