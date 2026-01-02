Florida family frustrated after man convicted in teen's death receives 4-year sentence as 'youthful offender'

The Brief Two Brevard County teens – Joseph Cardella, 19, and Logan Thompson, 19 – were killed in March 2024 in Indian River County when they allegedly were planning to sell $3,000 worth of vape pens with THC in them. Despite being tried in adult court for third-degree murder and firearm possession, Govea was adjudicated as a "youthful offender." The second man involved was sentenced to 40 years in prison.



A Florida family who lost their son during a vape sale gone wrong are calling the sentencing of one of the men responsible "a miscarriage of justice."

What we know:

Brevard County best friends – Joseph Cardella, 19, and Logan Thompson, 19 – were killed in March 2024 in Indian River County when they allegedly were planning to sell $3,000 worth of vape pens with THC in them.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said the teens were lured to the location by the suspect.

"He shows up with a gun; he shows up with not enough money," Flowers told FOX 35 in 2024.

Flowers said the suspect showed up and started shooting at the victims in their car, then tossed the gun into the woods before taking another person in his car home. It was the suspect’s friend that turned him in.

Two suspects – Jamie Mosqueda and John Govea, who were both minors at the time of the shooting – were arrested.

Mosqueda was sentenced in December to 40 years in prison – after he pleaded guilty to several charges, including first degree murder and robbery with a firearm – whereas Govea – who pleaded no contest to third-degree murder, accessory after the fact, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm after being found delinquent – was sentenced to four years.

Sentenced as a "youthful offender"

Govea – tried in adult court – was adjudicated as a "youthful offender" – which allowed him to receive a much shorter sentence.

Under Florida law, a person can be sentenced as a youthful offender if the court has accepted a guilty plea of a crime a person under 21-years-old has committed. The maximum sentencing for youthful offenders is six years. Courts can also impose a split sentence – allowing youthful offenders to be placed on probation after completing their incarceration time.

Local perspective:

Age always plays into the criminal justice system, Geoff Golub – a criminal defense attorney not affiliated with this case – told FOX 35's Esther Bower.

"The system treats juveniles differently than adults, even when they try them as adults," Golub said.

Emily Zaner, relative of Joseph Cardella, speaks out against the 4-year-sentencing of a man convicted of murdering Joseph.

What they're saying:

To Cardella's family, Govea's four-year sentencing sets a dangerous precedent, they told Bower.

"It kind of gives a green light to people to say, ‘Hey, if you’re under a certain age, and you want to do these things, go for it.’ What are you going to get? It’s nothing," Emily Zaner, Cardella's relative said.

What's next:

The grieving family can opt to sue the suspects, Golub said. However, there's really no way to fight the courts after sentencing, he said.