'You accomplished the mission': Orange County honors Strike Teams for work during pandemic

Orange County's Strike Teams were honored on Friday for their work by Mayor Jerry Demings.

This comes as the mayor announced that those teams will no longer be needed.

After 214 days serving the Orange County community, the compliance strike teams will be no more. Mayor Demings honored them for their service.

"Your efforts allowed us to stay open. Your efforts allowed Orange County to recover sooner than later," Demings said.

There were 5 strike teams with 3 members each. Together they did about 11,000 inspections at nearly 7,000 local businesses.

"That is extraordinary," Demings said. "You accomplished the mission."

They distributed masks, hand sanitizer, and signage to help businesses with social distancing. Mayor Demings says overall, they helped the county’s businesses achieve 99-percent compliance.

Governor Ron Desantis’ executive order lifted all local COVID-19 restrictions across local counties in the state.