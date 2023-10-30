Ybor City shooting: A look at the victims killed, injured after gunfire erupted Sunday morning

Family and friends of the victims of the deadly shooting that claimed two lives and injured 16 others early Sunday morning in Ybor City are trying to cope with the aftermath.

Emmitt Wilson is grieving the loss of his son, 14-year-old Elijah, who was killed after gunfire erupted on the street of Ybor City as the bars were closing down.

Wilson was at the scene of the shooting and watched as his teen’s body was carried away. He told FOX 13 that Elijah is the second child he lost to senseless gun violence.

RELATED: Ybor City shooting: Tampa police searching for more suspects after 2 killed, 16 injured

"He wasn't a bad child," Wilson shared. "You know, he just get around certain people. And, you know, these teenagers nowadays, they don't really listen to their parents. They listen to more of their friends."

Crime scene tape in Ybor City after fatal shooting.

Tampa police say it is unclear why a 14-year-old boy was in Ybor City around 3 a.m. and whether he was involved in the fight that led to the shooting.

"He looked older, he acted the older," explained Wondra Grooms, Elijah’s aunt. "But in reality, he was a child. And a lot of you guys, you know, that will pick him up. That's older than him {sic}. He was everything."

A 20-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was also killed in the shooting.

Meanwhile, five of the 15 other people who were shot remain at area hospitals. A 16th person was also injured Sunday morning but did not sustain a gunshot wound.

Crime scene tape in Ybor City after fatal shooting.

Rachel Sims’ says her daughter Kila Ryker is among those injured. She says she woke up in Missouri to four missed called from her daughter.

She said she found out where her daughter was located after she called several Bay Area hospitals. Sims said when she got ahold of Ryker, she was hysterical.

Sims said, "She was in the background like, 'Mommy why is this happening to me? I was just walking down the sidewalk mommy. Why?' You know, what do you do with that?"

Sims then went on social media and saw horrific bystander video from the scene.

Sims said in a few videos she recognized her daughter by her tattoo and saw her lying on the ground, bleeding, and surrounded by strangers.

Sims later learned that Ryker had been shot in her femoral artery and those strangers who surrounded her, stayed with her and put pressure on her wound before first responders arrived, saving her life.

"She says she remembers a guy saying, 'Stay with me, stay with me. Don't close your eyes. What's your favorite color?' Sims stated. "And she says she just felt her body getting cold. And she says she was so tired. But she kept trying to fight. She's 20. She's a baby still."

As Sims awaits a flight to Tampa on Monday, she tries her best to console Ryker over FaceTime.

"As a mom, you're so helpless. You just want to be with your child and you don't know what's coming next," she said. "They have her sedated because every time she closes her eyes, she says she sees the bodies."

Officials say the victim’s injured in Sunday’s shooting range in age from 14 to 27.

A handful of victims remain at Bay Area hospitals and at least one will require multiple surgeries, but Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says everyone is expected to recover.