Wymore Road in Maitland set to reopen after sinkhole repairs

The Brief Wymore Road in Maitland is set to reopen weeks after a sinkhole formed under the roadway. Crews have completed repairs and, on Wednesday, paved a stretch of road that was rebuilt. The sinkhole formed on May 15 and officials quickly shut down the road until repairs could be made.



A Maitland road that has been shut down for weeks is reopening soon after crews completed repairs on a sinkhole that formed in May.

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North Wymore Road is set to reopen Thursday, according to the city of Maitland.

City officials said crews with Orange County Public Works repaved about 1,100 linear feet of Wymore Road between Hope Road and Brightwater Circle.

"The much-anticipated asphalt work was targeted on Wednesday in hopes of getting North Wymore Road opened again prior to the busy Independence Day weekend," the city said in a post on its Facebook page.

Traffic barriers are expected to be removed this afternoon.

A section of Wymore Road has been repaved after repairs on a sinkhole were completed. (Credit: City of Maitland)

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Sinkhole forms on Wymore Road

Wymore Road has been closed since May 15 when a sinkhole formed underneath both lanes of the roadway.

Officials set up detours and closed the road between Oranole Road and Hope Road until repairs could be made.

Before the road could be fixed, officials had to ensure that the sinkhole wasn't growing and that the surrounding ground was stable. Engineers drilled holes to test for "soil compactness" before filling the holes with concrete for support.

Once the site was turned over to Orange County, Public Works crews dug out and refilled a new road base.