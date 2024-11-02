Wrong way driver leaves one dead, one injured in Lake County, Officials say

A Umatilla man is dead and another injured in a three-car crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened along State Road 44, west of Hammond Lane, just before midnight.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol says a Ram pickup was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane when the front of the pickup hit a motorcycle traveling east. A second motorcycle then swerved to miss the crash and, according to Florida Highway Patrol, ‘laid down’ on the roadway.

The driver of motorcycle 1, a 20-year-old male from Umatilla, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim, also from Umatilla, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup was not injured.

At this time, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

FOX 35 will update this article as more information becomes available.



