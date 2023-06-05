Wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead, another critically injured in Volusia County, troopers say

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash in Volusia County Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Shortly after 9 p.m., troopers said a 60-year-old driver of a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling the wrong way on Spring Garden Ave. near Glenwood Rd. when his car collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport. The collision caused the Nissan to overturn, according to the FHP press release.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the driver of the Nissan – a 42-year-old DeLand woman – was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where she is being treated for critical injuries.

A third vehicle was hit by debris following the initial crash. Troopers said that driver was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.