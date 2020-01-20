World's largest veterinary education conference happening in Central Florida

article

Breakthroughs in animal pet care are being taught right now in Central Florida.

The Orange County Convention Center is hosting the Veterinary Meeting and Expo this week, which is the world's largest veterinary conference for continuing education.

For five days, veterinary professionals are learning about everything from advances in cancer treatment to artificial intelligence for eye disease and CBD for animals.

"Things are changing so fast in animal health. It’s really paralleling what we’re seeing in human health. We’re getting new advances, new machines, new testing and new treatments all the time. So, it’s really important and challenging for veterinarians to stay caught up on all of the best ways to keep your pet healthy," said North American Veterinary Community Chief Veterinary Officer Dana Varble.

Roughly 18,000 veterinary professionals from more than 80 countries are in town for the conference.