World's first Peppa Pig theme park to open at LEGOLAND Florida

Get ready for the kids to squeal with delight!

The world's first Peppa Pig theme park is opening at LEGOLAND Florida in 2022!

"Designed to be the ultimate day for little ones, this all-new standalone theme park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas—complete with "muddy puddles" of course—and fun live shows daily, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand," according to a press release. "Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their family’s first theme park memories together.

The Peppa Pig theme park will be a separately ticketed park and will operate year-round. Annual passes will also be available as well as inclusive passes that will also grant admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park and other regional Merlin Entertainments attractions.

Rides and attractions details for the new park will be announced this summer.

The new park comes as Central Florida theme parks are trying to bounce back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Universal Orlando offered the first full look at its new Jurassic World VelociCoaster opening this summer. Universal has consistently reached capacity on weekends while implementing COVID-19 safety measures. Disney World continues to operate at 35% capacity.

