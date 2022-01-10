World's first 3D home showroom in Florida

Groundbreaking advances in 3D printing are allowing people to print the home of their dreams. A warehouse in Brevard County, Florida showcases the latest 3D technology that could transform the home-building industry.

A robot named "Frank" sits in what developers call the world's first 3D home showroom at Apis Cor's Avenue Viera facility.

"I definitely think 3D printing is a pillar in the construction industry, right now," says Apis Cor's Business Operation Manager Jennifer McKinney. "The innovation is needed, and another great benefit of it is it replaces human error."

Apis Cor claims any design is possible, adding that there are no limitations on the square footage of a home, curved or shaped walls are possible, and even two-story buildings can be printed with ease.

Advocates of 3D-printed homes say it addresses a number of problems in the industry, such as labor shortages, waste, and environmental impacts. They also say 3D-printed homes can be completed at a rapid speed.

McKinney says homes are starting around $360,000 – $7000 will reserve a 3D-printed home and will go towards the pricing of the house once they start construction in 2023.

