Worker fixing water main break dies after sidewalk collapse; 3 firefighters injured during rescue attempt

Seminole County fire officials say one person was killed in a sidewalk collapse and three firefighters were injured.

It happened on Chiswell Place in Lake Mary on Friday.

Fire officials held a news conference on Friday.

Officials said firefighters jumped in to save a man trapped underneath the sidewalk when it collapsed.

The county said the victim was a Seminole County Environmental Services employee and was working on a water main break when the sidewalk collapsed.

During the rescue, officials were trying to move part of the sidewalk with "The Jaws of Life" to free the victim when wires inside the hole became "energized" and shocked the firefighters, collapsing the slabs of concrete onto the victim.

Officials say the firefighters were able to get out of the hole on their own.

They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but are expected to be OK.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.