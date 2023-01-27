Women at Orlando Union Rescue Mission sew "Adopt Me" bandanas for homeless dogs

Women from the Orlando Union Rescue Mission are learning to sew bandanas to help shelter dogs get adopted.

The women are learning to get back on their feet one stitch at a time.

"I used to watch my mom sew," Cherry Haskins said. "I was doing really bad before I moved to Florida and after I moved to Florida I found them – well – they found me. God placed me here."

Learning, bonding, sewing and now giving back.

"I’m in love with dogs and I thought this would be a good way to get other people’s attention like please adopt me," Haskins said.

These "Adopt Me" bandanas are going to the dogs at Seminole County Animal Services.

TRENDING: Icon of the Seas: Your guide to pricing, itineraries, activities aboard the world's largest cruise ship

"I’m really proud of them, Ceil Humphreys, the volunteer sewing instructor said. "They had a lot of fun making these."

The dogs seem to like them too because that bandana means going for a walk and meeting new people.

"We’ve had some adoptions with that program so it’s been nice," said Diana Gagliano, program coordinator for Seminole County Animal Services.

TRENDING: Abandoned dog found with handwritten note reunites with owner

Right now there are more than 180 animals at the shelter in need of a loving home.

"Who better for them to help than an animal that’s homeless and you know they’re getting back on their feet and hopefully with these bandanas these dogs will have a whole new start at life too," Gagliano said.

Two hands helping four paws.