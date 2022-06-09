Woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery 'Gold Rush' scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One Floridian has found themselves $1 million richer.
Melanie Strickland, 60, of Tallahassee, recently won $1 million in a "Gold Rush" scratch-off ticket, which she bought at a local gas station. After discovering her big win, all she could think of was to tell her late mother.
"When I stepped out of my car, the first thing I saw was a big, shiny penny. I picked it up in honor of my mom," she said, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery. She said her mom used to collect spare pennies and place them in a jar.
"I think I still can't believe it. I just wish my mom was here to see this," she reportedly said.
She decided to take the lump sum of $795,000.