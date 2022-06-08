Woman who led police on motorized suitcase 'chase' at Orlando airport arrested again

An unruly passenger arrested after police said she hopped on a motorized suitcase and led them on a chase at Orlando International Airport last year has been jailed once again.

Chelsea Alston, 32, was drunk and spit at an officer when she was taken into custody at OIA in April 2021, police said. Video of the incident was released by the Orlando Police Department in February.

Alston was scheduled to go on trial in March on charges related to that arrest at OIA. She was brought back to Orange County for failing to appear for her trial and is now being held in the Orange County Jail on no bond.