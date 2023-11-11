Colorado woman struck and killed while walking across road in Osceola County, FHP says

A 40-year-old woman from Colorado was struck and killed by a car while walking across East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway on Saturday morning, troopers say.

Around 3:30 a.m., the car was traveling westbound on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway approaching Simpson Road, according to the crash report. The woman walked into the westbound lane of the highway and was struck by the car, troopers said. The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, the report states.

The woman was not walking in a marked crosswalk, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.



