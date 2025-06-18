Woman shot while driving in Orange County: deputies

The Brief A man and a woman were driving in a vehicle along Elon Drive when they were shot at. The woman sustained at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was not hurt. No further details were released.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot while driving on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday along Elon Drive near North Lane. Upon arrival, law enforcement met with an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman who reported that their vehicle had been shot at by a suspect while they were driving in the area.

The woman was shot during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities say her injuries are non-life-threatening. The male occupant of the vehicle was not injured and declined to press charges.

What we don't know:

At this time, no suspect information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

