Woman sailing from Florida to Bahamas killed in shark attack, cruise line says

Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A woman traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise out of Port Canaveral, Florida has died from injuries she sustained during an encounter with a shark, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News.

The incident reportedly happened while the woman was on an independent shore excursion in Nassau, Bahamas.  The woman was a guest sailing on the Harmony of the Seas

"After arriving at a local hospital for treatment, the guest passed away from their injuries," read a statement sent to FOX 35. "Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time."

The Harmony of the Seas is currently on a seven-night cruise that sailed from Port Canaveral on Sunday, Sept. 4. 