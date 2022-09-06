Woman sailing from Florida to Bahamas killed in shark attack, cruise line says

article

A woman traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise out of Port Canaveral, Florida has died from injuries she sustained during an encounter with a shark, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News.

The incident reportedly happened while the woman was on an independent shore excursion in Nassau, Bahamas. The woman was a guest sailing on the Harmony of the Seas.

"After arriving at a local hospital for treatment, the guest passed away from their injuries," read a statement sent to FOX 35. "Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time."

The Harmony of the Seas is currently on a seven-night cruise that sailed from Port Canaveral on Sunday, Sept. 4.