Woman rescued from home due to flooding from Elsa in Gainesville

By FOX 35 News Staff
(Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff's Office)

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said a woman was rescued from her home due to flooding from Elsa.

The sheriff's office tweeted that three deputies helped a woman evacuate her home "during the peak of Elsa's wrath."

In photos released from the sheriff's office, you can see the woman being carried by one of the deputies from her home, which is located in northwest Gainesville.

(Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff's Office)