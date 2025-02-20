Woman grazed by bullet while driving on I-4 in Polk County

The Brief A woman driving a white 2002 Toyota Tacoma with the Orkin logo was grazed by a projectile while traveling westbound on I-4 near State Road 559 on Feb. 19. Investigators believe the shot came from another vehicle traveling eastbound on I-4, not from someone on the ground. Authorities are seeking public assistance and urge witnesses to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office or Heartland Crime Stoppers.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation after a woman was shot while driving westbound on I-4 Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities received a 911 call from the victim at 3:47 p.m. on Feb. 19. The woman reported that a projectile entered through the driver’s side window of her truck and grazed her while she was traveling between the on and off ramps of State Road 559, between Polk City and Auburndale.

The victim, who was driving a white 2002 Toyota Tacoma truck with the Orkin logo, was transported by Polk County Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

Investigators believe the shot was fired from another vehicle heading eastbound on I-4 at the same time.

There is no evidence to suggest the gunfire came from someone on the ground near the highway.

Authorities are asking anyone who was traveling on I-4 in either direction at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office or Heartland Crime Stoppers.

